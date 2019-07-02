Syndication Ratings: Women’s World Cup Continues to Score on Syndies

The FIFA Women’s World Cup on Fox continued to suppress ratings for syndicated shows in the week ended June 23, especially on June 17 and June 20, but some shows were able to come back after a week of season and series lows.

With CTD’s Jeopardy! finally falling back to earth with the June 3 defeat of super-contestant James Holzhauer, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud returned to the top of the games for a second week as well as all of syndication. Feud, starring Steve Harvey, improved 3% to a 6.3 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Jeopardy! dipped 2% to a second-place 5.7, while CTD’s Wheel of Fortune accelerated 6% to a third-place 5.5.

Disney’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which will end its 17-year run after this season, remained at its season-low 1.5 for a fourth consecutive week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.5 for the 15th straight week.

Meanwhile, Disney’s RightThisMinute grew 9% to a 1.2.

Magazines were mostly on par with the prior frame, although Warner Bros.’ TMZ and Extra both gained on the week. CTD’s Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight and NBCU’s Access all held steady at a 2.6, 2.5 and 1.1, respectively. TMZ, which airs on Fox-owned stations in many markets, tacked on 22% to a 1.1, tying Access. Extra broke a tie with CTD’s DailyMailTV, improving 11% to a 1.0. Both DailyMailTV and Twentieth’s Page Six TV, which is finishing out its run, each were steady at a 0.9 and 0.5, respectively. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page was unchanged at a 0.2.

CBS Television Distribution’s JudgeJudy rebounded 13% to a 6.1 even though it was heavily preempted on two days during the week.

CTD’s Hot Bench was partially in repeats and gave back 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court recovered 8% to a 1.3, while its Judge Mathis moved up 13% from a series low to a 0.9. Twentieth’s Divorce Court continued at its series-low 0.5 for a second straight week.

Elsewhere, CTD’s Dr. Phil aired reruns on all five days, but rose 4% to a 2.4 to lead the talkers for the 146th straight week with five ties. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil tied Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan for the lead at a 0.9.

Among households, Live rallied 5% to a 2.1 to take second place among the talkers for the 17th straight week.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres in originals declined 6% to a 1.7. NBCUniversal’s Maury remained at its season-low 1.2 for a third straight week. NBCU’s Steve, nearing the end of its run, stayed at a 1.0, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which added 11%. CTD’s Rachael Ray was unchanged at a 0.9. The retitled repeats of Wendy Williams World Cup were flat at a 0.8, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which held at its series low for a second straight week.

Related: Parkinson-Jones, Scher Join Disney's 'Tamron Hall'

Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at its series-low 0.5 for a third consecutive week, tying CTD’s The Doctors, which delivered a series low for a sixth straight week.

Disney’s Pickler & Ben stayed at a 0.4 for the 22nd consecutive week, tying syndicated repeats of NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer, which continued at a 0.4 for the 41st straight week.

Among the newcomers, CTD’s canceled Face the Truth, which will conclude after this season, was unchanged at a 0.6, while Debmar-Mercury’s rookie court show Caught in Providence advanced 25% to a 0.5.

In the metered markets, the third and final week of RuPaul’s talk tryout, which began June 10, averaged a 0.4 rating/1 share weighted household average on Fox stations in seven markets, down 33% from both its lead-in and year-ago time periods. Among women 25-54, week three averaged a 0.2/1, flat compared to its lead-ins and off 33% from June 2018 time periods.

Related: RuPaul Lights Up Daytime With His Vibrant Brand

NBCU’s Dateline led the true-crime shows, adding 8% to a 1.3 and leading the category for the 41st straight week. SPT’s Off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol pulled over a 25% increase to a 1.0, while off Investigation Discovery’s True Crime Files was unchanged at a 0.3.

NBCU’s sole one-hour scripted strip in syndication, Chicago PD, eased 11% to a 0.8.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory inched up 2% to a 4.1 to lead the off-net sitcoms. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing jumped 5% to a 2.2. Twentieth’s Modern Family was flat at a 1.7. SPT’s The Goldbergs skidded 7% to a 1.3, tying Twentieth’s Family Guy, which stayed at a 1.3 for the sixth straight week and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which moved up 8%. Disney’s Black-ish backtracked 9% to a 1.0, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which was up 11%. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly tumbled 10% to a new series-low 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which was unchanged, and Warner Bros.’ Mom, which held steady for the ninth straight week.