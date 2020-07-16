WFLD Chicago Premieres Weekday Newscast ‘First at Four’ Aug. 3

WFLD Chicago debuts 4 p.m. weekday newscast First at Four Aug. 3. The program will run for an hour and will lead into Fox 32 News at 5 P.M.

Anthony Ponce and Sally Schulze anchor. Tia Ewing will report from Studio 32.

“Chicagoans deserve more than just sound bites to understand the unprecedented news currently affecting them,” said VP/news director Matt Piacente. “We will continue to deliver the news of the day, but with deeper explanations and perspectives from our experts, viewers, and journalists.”

With the new newscast, WFLD will produce ten hours of local news per weekday, and 55 hours a week.

WFLD is part of Fox Television Stations.