Freeform Orders Sixth Season of ‘Baby Daddy’

Freeform has picked up comedy Baby Daddy for a sixth season, which will take the series to 100 episodes. The series launched the back half of its fifth season June 1.

“The lines between family and friends are so wonderfully crossed in Baby Daddy. You can always count on the Wheeler clan for a big laugh along with heartfelt moments,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, Freeform.

Baby Daddy follows Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau), a young bachelor in New York with his buddy, Tucker (Tahj Mowry), and brother, Danny (Derek Theler), a professional hockey player.

Baby Daddy airs on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. The multi-camera comedy was created and executive produced by Dan Berendsen (The Nine Lives of Chloe King, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Hannah Montana: The Movie). It shoots in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles.

ABC Family was renamed Freeform earlier this year.