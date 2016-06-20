Steele Helman Joins Freeform as VP of Programming

Jana Steele Helman has joined Freeform as VP of programming and development, where she will direct the development of scripted drama and comedy series. Helman was the director of comedy development at Warner Bros. Television, where she began as an assistant and was responsible for selling half-hour series to broadcast, premium and streaming outlets.

Helman will report to Simran S. Sethi, senior VP, original programming and development.

“Jana is a fantastic executive with a great eye for material and talent. She truly loves our audience, plus she’s a delight to hang out with,” said Sethi.

During Helman’s time at Warner Bros. TV, she worked on comedies including Two Broke Girls, Undateable and Selfie, along with Netflix's adaptation of Green Eggs and Ham.

Helman, who attended Boston University, started her career as an assistant in the TV and Motion Picture Literary Departments at Endeavor.

Cable network ABC Family relaunched as Freeform in January.