Fox Queues Up Celebs for '25 Words or Less'

The Fox TV Stations’ new game show, 25 Words or Less, hosted and produced by Meredith Vieira, will see a parade of celebrities come play the game in its first season.

In the first week, which debuts Monday, Sept. 16, the show will feature Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Chelsea Handler, Rick Fox and Penn Jillette. Kudrow, along with Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McCormack and Michael Morris are executive producers. Also executive producing are showrunner Michael Canter and Bruce Sterten, creator of the board games “25 Words or Less”and “Taboo.” The show, which Fox tested in select markets last summer, is cleared in more than 98% of the country ahead of premiere.

“25 Words is a great break from the depressing news of the day,” said Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming and development for the Fox Television Stations, in a statement. “It's fast, smart, funny, and led by the best host in television, Meredith Vieira. She is the master at corralling big celebrity personalities and driving a game that's fun to watch and play.”

Other celebrities coming to play the word game this season include Sex and the City’s Chris Noth, The Office’s Oscar Nunez, Punchline’s Melissa Peterman, Back to the Future’s Lea Thompson, EP McCormack and many more.

In Fox’s new game show 25 Words or Less, two teams composed of celebrities and civilians face each other in a fast-paced word game with a top prize of 10,000 dollars. In the beginning rounds, after a frenzied bidding session, one team member provides clues to two partners to help them guess a list of five words, using fewer than 25 clue words. In the final round, the contestant who has earned the most points has 60 seconds to get his partners to guess 10 words using only 25 words or less.

25 Words or Less is produced by Dino Bones Productions and distributed by Fox First Run.