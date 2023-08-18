FIFA Women’s World Cup Final; ‘UFC 292’ PPV Event: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (August 19-20)
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
This weekend’s list of live sports events begins on the soccer field as the Women’s World Cup tournament ends on Sunday.
Fox on Sunday morning will air the Spain-England Women’s World Cup championship game matching two, first-time tournament finalists. On Saturday, Sweden will meet Australia in the tournament consolation match on Fox.
In the octagon, ESPN will offer via pay-per-view the UFC 292 fight card featuring a main event fight between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.
On the racetrack, USA Network on Saturday will air the NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 race, while on Sunday the network will air the NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen race.
On the baseball field, Peacock on Sunday morning will stream the Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros game, while ESPN will televise the Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals Sunday Night Baseball game.
USA, NBC, and Peacock combined will distribute seven live Premier League games over the weekend.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.