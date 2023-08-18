FIFA Women’s World Cup Final; ‘UFC 292’ PPV Event: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (August 19-20)

Kyra Lillee Cooney-Cross (R) of the Australia women soccer team and Chloe Maggie Kelly (L) of England women soccer team are seen during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 match between Australia and England.

This weekend’s list of live sports events begins on the soccer field as the Women’s World Cup tournament ends on Sunday.

Fox on Sunday morning will air the Spain-England Women’s World Cup championship game matching two, first-time tournament finalists. On Saturday, Sweden will meet Australia in the tournament consolation match on Fox.

In the octagon, ESPN will offer via pay-per-view the UFC 292 fight card featuring a main event fight between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

On the racetrack, USA Network on Saturday will air the NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 race, while on Sunday the network will air the NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen race.

On the baseball field, Peacock on Sunday morning will stream the Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros game, while ESPN will televise the Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals Sunday Night Baseball game.

USA, NBC, and Peacock combined will distribute seven live Premier League games over the weekend.