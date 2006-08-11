FCC Auction: Nearly $2 Billion and Climbing
With seven rounds completed in the FCC's advanced wireless services auction, the total amount of the winning bids is edging toward $2 billion.
The number is actually $1,976,446,600 bid for 526 licenses out of a total of 1,122. The FCC is auctioning spectrum reclaimed from government use to companies like EchoStar, DirecTV and a host of established wireless players.
The auction is expected to go on for several weeks and eventually collect anywhere between $6 billion and as much as $20 billion for the federal treasury.
DBS companies are looking to collect enough licenses to establish their own wireless broadband service to keep up with the triple-play options--voice, video and data--of their cable and telco competition.
