Exclusive: Tegna, MGM Partner to Launch ‘BOLD’

Station group Tegna is partnering with distributor MGM to launch new syndicated live strip BOLD this fall.

BOLD (Broadcast Online Live Daily) will be produced unique to each time zone, with each live 30-minute episode capturing the stories people are talking about in the moment. Each episode will be continually produced and updated throughout the day with subscribing stations tapping into whichever live feed fits their time period.

Beyond the broadcast, BOLD also will offer viewers an online 360-degree viewing experience, and it will allow them to interact with the show’s hosts — who are yet to be named, although some potential candidates participated in Tegna's pilot over the summer — online in real time. Viewers also can vote on BOLD content, respond to polls and submit their own stories and videos to possibly appear on the show.

“Daytime TV has become predictable and similar. BOLD will be different. The show will reflect how viewers are consuming content across multiple platforms at the same time. BOLD combines those experiences in an informative, interactive and innovative way. BOLD will do the heavy lifting, bringing together the day’s top stories, funny and emotional content and viral videos in one place,” said Dave Lougee, president, Tegna Media, in a statement.

“Since this is a live program created by stations for stations, it will speak to our client base. We’re excited to partner with Tegna and tap into their creative approach to integrating social media and broadcast television with these live feeds,” said John Bryan, president, domestic television distribution, MGM.

BOLD will be distributed by Tegna Media and MGM and be produced by Tegna. It will air across Tegna Media and be sold across the country in syndication.

"We are finally providing the fourth live screen — aside from mobile, laptops, desktops — to the user experience of consuming, sharing and reacting to news, information, video, comments and so forth," said Bob Sullivan, Tegna's senior VP of programming.

BOLD is the latest show to be offered in syndication for next fall. Last week, MGM subsidiary Orion Television said it was bringing new court showCouples Courtto national syndication to debut this fall as well.

Other new offerings for fall 2017 include Page Six TV, distributed by Twentieth Television and produced by Endemol Shine North America, and Top 30, produced by Fox Television Stations and distributed by Twentieth.