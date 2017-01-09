Ryan Seacrest to Cohost ‘Live'’s Annual After Oscars Show

Ryan Seacrest has landed the plum spot next to Kelly Ripa on Live’s annual After Oscars Show, which will be broadcast on Monday, Feb. 27.

The show will air live at 9 a.m. ET from the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland, where the 89th Annual Academy Awards will take place the prior evening. The telecast will feature Ripa and Seacrest chatting with winners, showcasing all of the night’s fashions and recapping the evening’s trending moments.

Live With Kelly has been hosted by Ripa and various cohosts since Michael Strahan departed the show last May to join ABC’s Good Morning America full time. Besides Seacrest, guest hosts have included Jerry O’Connell, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Carrie Ann Inaba and more than 50 others.

Live’s annual Oscars after show is one of the daytime talker’s highest-rated shows every season, ranking up there with its annual Halloween episode. Fans who want to attend, which requires getting up very early on Feb. 27, should head to LiveKelly.com.