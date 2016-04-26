Michael Strahan to Exit 'Live' on May 13

Michael Strahan will now exit Live with Kelly and Michael much earlier than originally stated, with his last day being May 13, confirms ABC.

"After meeting with the producers of both Live and Good Morning America, and after speaking with Kelly and Michael, we have decided on a plan that best advantages both shows for the future," according to a statement from ABC. "To that end, Michael’s last day on Live will be on Friday, May 13, which not only gives the show the chance to have a nice send-off for him during the May book, but to also immediately begin the on-air search for a new co-host.

"This plan also allows GMA to start integrating Michael into the show more often this summer before his full-time start in September."

The announcement comes on the heels of Kelly Ripa’s return to the show on Tuesday, saying “our long national nightmare is over.”

Strahan still won't be full-time at GMA until September, says a network source, but will remain busy. He's hosting a primetime reboot of $100,000 Pyramid for ABC this summer and he's continuing to work with Fox Sports as an NFL analyst, which starts back up in late summer.

The show will give Strahan a send-off in the middle of May sweeps, and then start the search for a new co-host earlier than originally planned, meaning there will be lots of guest hosts sitting beside Ripa this summer. In light of all of the news surrounding Live lately, the show's ratings should see a bump headed into the ratings period.