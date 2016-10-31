Exclusive: ‘Page Six TV’ Going Forward for Fall

The Fox Television Stations are partnering with Endemol Shine and the New York Post to launch Page Six TV next fall after airing the program in a three-week test last summer, according to sources.

The show will air on Fox-owned TV stations in 17 markets, including New York and Los Angeles. Twentieth Television, 20th Century Fox’s distribution arm, will distribute the program nationally and handle barter sales.

Page Six TV is modeled after the New York Post’s famed gossip page, "Page Six." The test that aired this summer was hosted by radio host and comedian John Fugelsang, who was joined by contributors and insiders Mario Cantone (Sex in the City, The View), Bevy Smith (Bravo’s Fashion Queens), Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister and NY Post’ reporterCarlos Greer. "Page Six" editor Emily Smith and deputy editor Ian Mohr also joined the show to provide additional updates and insight, as well as first-looks into breaking stories.

Kay O’Connell (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) and Matt Strauss (The View) are executive producers, along with NY Post CEO and publisher Jesse Angelo and Endemol Shine North America’s Rob Smith and Michael Weinberg.

Page Six TV is the second nationally-distributed show to be announced for next fall, joining Warner Bros.’ talk show starring Drew Barrymore, which so far has been picked up by the Hearst-owned TV stations.