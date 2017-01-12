Orion Television's 'Couples Court' Coming to National Syndication

Orion Television, a division of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, will launch new first-run series Couples Court in national syndication this fall, the company said Thursday.

The show has been sold in 73% of the country, including on the Tribune, CBS, Weigel, Cox, Scripps and Titan station groups, and it’s cleared in 18 of the top 20 markets on Sinclair stations.

Couples Court stars married trial attorneys Dana and Keith Cutler, who will be the first married couple to ever preside over a court show. The strip will feature couples in crisis who will come to the judges to get advice and resolve their conflicts.

Orion Television also produces Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, which is distributed by MGM Domestic Television Distribution.

“As we have seen with Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, there is a demand for engaging daytime entertainment and Couples Court is sure to offer the same real-life drama that keeps audiences tuning in day after day,” said John Bryan, president of MGM Domestic Television Distribution, in a statement. “We are encouraged by the brisk reception in the marketplace and look forward to clearing the show in the remaining parts of the country.”