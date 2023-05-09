ESPN Plus Launches ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ Docuseries on May 12

ESPN Plus on May 12 will debut a new season of the NHL’s Quest for the Stanley Cup sports documentary series chronicling the remaining NHL playoff teams vying for the Stanley Cup championship.

The seven-part series will go behind-the-scenes with the final eight NHL Playoff teams — the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights — as they compete to make the Stanley Cup Finals.

Each episode will take fans through the unscripted drama on the ice, on the benches, in the dressing rooms and in the homes of players and members of the coaching staff. The series will reair on ESPN2.