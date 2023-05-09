ESPN Plus Launches ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ Docuseries on May 12
Sports documentary series profiles remaining NHL playoffs teams
ESPN Plus on May 12 will debut a new season of the NHL’s Quest for the Stanley Cup sports documentary series chronicling the remaining NHL playoff teams vying for the Stanley Cup championship.
The seven-part series will go behind-the-scenes with the final eight NHL Playoff teams — the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights — as they compete to make the Stanley Cup Finals.
Each episode will take fans through the unscripted drama on the ice, on the benches, in the dressing rooms and in the homes of players and members of the coaching staff. The series will reair on ESPN2.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.