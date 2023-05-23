ESPN, Fox Top 2023 Sports Emmys Wins

ESPN and Fox scored the most 2023 Sports Emmys wins among all television and streaming services, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday night during a ceremony in New York.

ESPN and Fox both won nine Sports Emmys, followed closely by NBC with six wins and ESPN Plus with five awards, according to NATAS. Other distributors garnering multiple Emmy Awards include ABC, FS1, TNT, CBS, ESPN2, HBO Max, Netflix, NFL Network, Peacock, TBS, Telemundo, truTV, USA Network and YouTube.

Fox’s 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage along with NBC’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games tied for the most individual program Emmys wins with three. Other programs garnering multiple Emmys wins include the 2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS/CBS/TNT/truTV); Fox NFL Sunday (Fox), NFL 360 (NFL Network), Outside The Lines (ESPN) and Super Bowl LVII (Fox).

Veteran sportscaster Bryant Gumbel was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his long, barrier-breaking career, which includes hosting the long-running, Emmy-winning HBO sports news series Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.

A full list of the 44th annual Sports Emmy Awards winners can be found here.