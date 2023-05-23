ESPN, Fox Top 2023 Sports Emmys Wins
Fox's 2022 World Cup, NBC's Olympics coverage lead individual program awards
ESPN and Fox scored the most 2023 Sports Emmys wins among all television and streaming services, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday night during a ceremony in New York.
ESPN and Fox both won nine Sports Emmys, followed closely by NBC with six wins and ESPN Plus with five awards, according to NATAS. Other distributors garnering multiple Emmy Awards include ABC, FS1, TNT, CBS, ESPN2, HBO Max, Netflix, NFL Network, Peacock, TBS, Telemundo, truTV, USA Network and YouTube.
Fox’s 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage along with NBC’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games tied for the most individual program Emmys wins with three. Other programs garnering multiple Emmys wins include the 2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS/CBS/TNT/truTV); Fox NFL Sunday (Fox), NFL 360 (NFL Network), Outside The Lines (ESPN) and Super Bowl LVII (Fox).
Veteran sportscaster Bryant Gumbel was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his long, barrier-breaking career, which includes hosting the long-running, Emmy-winning HBO sports news series Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.
A full list of the 44th annual Sports Emmy Awards winners can be found here.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.