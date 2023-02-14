ESPN, Disney Channel to Drop Puck on Animated NHL Telecast
The National Hockey League and ESPN will look to score with young viewers through the animation of a live March hockey game on Disney Channel.
The unique March 14 telecast of the Washington Capitals-New York Rangers game — dubbed the NHL Big City Greens Classic — will feature live animation of players and teams modeled after characters on Disney Channel’s animated series Big City Greens, said network officials.
Disney Channel, along with Disney XD and Disney Plus, will carry the alternate feed of ESPN’s hockey telecast, which will feature NHL Edge positioning data to recreate the action on the ice as it is happening, but with Big City Greens characters skating alongside animated versions of the NHL players, network officials said.
ESPN commentators will call the action alongside Big City Greens voice talent, including Marieve Herington, who voices the Tilly character in the series.
“Working with Disney Channel and the NHL, we are producing a telecast that will reach a new and different audience and help to grow hockey fandom even more,” ESPN senior VP of programming and acquisitions Ilan Ben-Hanan said in a statement. “Big City Greens has a huge following in a younger audience that we are excited to tap into, offering a fun and creative way to enjoy the game across Disney platforms.” ■
