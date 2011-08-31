ESPN Changes 'TV Everywhere' Login Site to WatchESPN.com

ESPN is changing the online portal for its TV Everywhere services from ESPNnetworks.com to WatchESPN.com.

Currently, only Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks and Verizon FiOS TV have agreements with ESPN to provide access to WatchESPN.com content.

WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN apps for Apple iOS and Google Android devicesprovide authenticated access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPN Buzzer Beater and ESPN Goal Line to subscribers of participating providers. Most of the live programming on those channels is available to WatchESPN users subject to certain restrictions.

In conjunction with the change to WatchESPN.com, ESPN has launched a new ad campaign featuring the "WatchESPN cowboy," which first debuted in April of 2011.

In a series of spots, the "WatchESPN Cowboy" demonstrates that even far from home sports fans can watch their favorite live sports. Wieden+Kennedy New York was the creative agency for the campaign. The first two ads are available to watch here and here.