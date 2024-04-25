Amazon Takes Over Monday Night NHL Games in Canada

Already the owner of Thursday nights in the U.S., Amazon Prime Video is taking over Monday evenings in Canada, as well.

The technology giant announced a two-year deal with the National Hockey League and Rogers Communications to take over as the exclusive home of NHL games on Monday nights in Canada.

Prime Monday Night Hockey will stream all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 NHL seasons.

The relationships between the three parties was already skating on thick ice:

In 2013, Rogers reached a 12-year deal so that its Sportsnet could take over exclusive national television and digital rights for the NHL in Canada. Sportsnet, meanwhile, launched on Amazon Prime Video Channels at the beginning of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Meanwhile, the NHL since 2021 has counted Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a vendor.

For Amazon, which took over rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football package at the beginning of the 2022 pro football season, it's yet another integration of live sports on Prime Video in North America.

“With Prime Monday Night Hockey, we’re offering our customers even more from their Prime membership,” said Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, in a statement. “We’re committed to driving more innovation for fans as we bring the NHL into more Canadian homes and across more devices on Monday nights than ever before."

Added Colette Watson, president of Rogers Sports & Media: “Rogers' partnership with the NHL has been incredibly successful and integral to Sportsnet’s leadership as the number one sports media brand in Canada. Today’s content ecosystem is evolving, and we’re really pleased to work with Amazon to continue to grow the game and help hockey fans watch games when and where they want.”