Disney Working With Samba TV, Comscore, Nielsen on Measurement

Disney Advertising Sales said it is working on Samba TV, Comscore and Nielsen on cross-platform audience and outcome measurement.

Trials are being conducted with media buying agencies Omnicom Media Group and Publicis Media.

Most media companies are now working with multiple measurement companies to count cross-platform audiences. Some are testing using data from companies other than Nielsen to use as currency for buying and selling commercials on television and other platforms.

“There is a big difference between currency and measurement and as the industry continues to evolve – the only constant is change,” said Lisa Valentino, executive VP, Client Solutions & Addressable Enablement at Disney Advertising.

“Disney is not in the business of scoring players. It is our responsibility to deliver the best measurement capabilities for our clients that give them visibility into effectiveness and outcomes across our vast portfolio of premium content. We are continuing to do the work to innovate on behalf of our clients based on their unique category needs; that’s our commitment,” Valentine said.

Disney Ad Sales said it is working with Samba TV to expand their multi-year relationship to bring Samba’s True Reach and Frequency currency measurement to agencies and holding companies accessing Disney inventory

Disney worked with Hyundai and Samba TV to measure de-duplicated reach and frequency across the entire Disney ecosystem. TRF by Samba TV enabled Hyundai to understand which audiences they were actually reaching and provided actionable insights into how to deliver incremental audience reach.

Publicis Media will also join in Samba’s data this spring.

“Measurement has evolved to the point where true aggregation and de-duplication across linear TV, CTV and digital has become possible at the media channel, publishing partner and screen level,” said Ashwin Navin, CEO of Samba TV. “Disney has been a consistent early media pioneer and they are again leading the industry providing advertisers with the most comprehensive set of insights and capabilities to assess holistically how their advertising is performing in real time and to optimize on those insights . . . We are thrilled to enable transaction and measurement across all Disney platforms with the kind of depth, breadth and actionability that just wasn’t available with prior methodologies and providers.”

In December, Disney joined the Nielsen One pilot program to ensure it accurately creates a holistic view of ad performance and content viewership for the industry. As Nielsen ONE develops, Disney Advertising and Publicis Media, will work simultaneously to develop requirements that enable more precise measurement capabilities. Disney will inform how the platform can expand and have a bigger presence in live events, particularly in sports.

“In our industry, there is no singular approach to accurate measurement. Industry and company KPIs are evolving, making it difficult to measure and understand attribution across platforms. We have a responsibility to our clients to help them navigate this uncertainty, so testing and learning with Nielsen, Disney and other players remains critical to uncovering the next industry currency,” said John Muszynski, chairman, Publicis Media Exchange US.

Disney also has begun work with Comscore and Omnicom Media Group to help advertisers access insights across the Disney portfolio inclusive of linear and digital over the next several months.

“As advertisers seek to increase the effectiveness of media investments, they are looking for accurate advanced measurement solutions to create a comprehensive, de-duplicated view

of their audience,” said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. “Comscore is proud to collaborate with Disney Advertising and our advertiser and agency partners to explore methodologies for measurement that fuels insights across all screens.”■