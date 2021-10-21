Disney Ad Sales Opens Clean Room For Data With Omnicom, Drivetime

Disney Advertising Sales said it has a new data clean-room solution that works with Disney Select, its collection of more than 1,000 first-party audience segments.

Clean rooms are used to protect the security of companies data and consumer privacy.

The first clients to use the Disney clean room for beta testing are Drivetime and Omnicom Media Group.

Data companies including Habu, InfoSum and Snowflake are also participating in the test.

“We are building data solutions for our clients and marketers anchored in Disney Select’s unrivaled audience-based capabilities,” said Lisa Valentino, executive VP, client solutions and addressable enablement, Disney Advertising Sales. “It was important for our clean room offering to be cloud agnostic to provide brands with scale and variation, as diverse as their respective industries.”

“This partnership with Disney is about setting the standard for the future of media accountability, and a more accurate understanding of consumer engagement and outcomes - it’s where we need to go as an industry, and OMG is proud to work with Disney in leading the way forward,” OMG chief investment officer Geoff Calabrese said.