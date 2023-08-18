Disney Junior to Revive ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ Series

Disney Junior will reboot its Emmy Award-winning series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse in 2025 as part of a slate of new and returning content announced Friday (August 18).

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0, a new iteration of the series that ran from 2006 to 2016 on the Disney Channel, will see the clubhouse expand with a brand-new area just for Minnie Mouse as well as the addition of new characters, according to the network.

Disney Junior also announced two Halloween-themed Mickey Mouse specials, including Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats, debuting October 1 on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney XD, and Mickey Mouse Funhouse, premiering September 26. The network will offer other holiday-themed specials based its originals shows, including SuperKitties (September 25), Pupstruction (September 27), and Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (September 15).

On the casting front, Disney Junior has tapped Raven’s Home star Mykal-Michelle Harris to voice the lead role of Ariel in the upcoming Disney Junior Ariel series debuting in 2024. Also lending their voices to the series are actors Taye Diggs and Amber Riley.

Also, the network’s animated Robogorbo series premiering in 2024 will feature the voices of such stars as Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dule Hill.

Disney Junior also announced the September 6 premiere of short-form special, Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In, as well as the November sophomore season premiere of Firebugs, and the November 8 debut of new Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures episodes.