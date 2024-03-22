Disney Channel Sets ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel

Disney Channel has greenlit a sequel to its 2000’s Wizard of Waverly Place series with the show’s original stars David Henrie and Selena Gomez returning to the kids-targeted franchise.

The new series, Wizards, follows Henrie’s character Justin Russo as an adult with a family who gets drawn back into the Wizard World to mentor a young, powerful wizard, according to Disney. Gomez returns in the premiere episode to reprise her role as Justin’s sister Alex.

The original Wizard of Waverly Place series aired on Disney Channel from 2007-2012.

Also starring in the Wizards series are Max Matenko, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos. The series is executive produced by Gomez, Henrie, Jed Elinoff, Scott Thomas and Gary Marsh.

“Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere,” Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said in a statement. “We can’t wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew.”