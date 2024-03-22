Disney Channel Sets ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel
Selena Gomez, David Henrie reprise roles from original Disney Channel series
Disney Channel has greenlit a sequel to its 2000’s Wizard of Waverly Place series with the show’s original stars David Henrie and Selena Gomez returning to the kids-targeted franchise.
The new series, Wizards, follows Henrie’s character Justin Russo as an adult with a family who gets drawn back into the Wizard World to mentor a young, powerful wizard, according to Disney. Gomez returns in the premiere episode to reprise her role as Justin’s sister Alex.
The original Wizard of Waverly Place series aired on Disney Channel from 2007-2012.
Also starring in the Wizards series are Max Matenko, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos. The series is executive produced by Gomez, Henrie, Jed Elinoff, Scott Thomas and Gary Marsh.
“Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere,” Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said in a statement. “We can’t wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew.”
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.