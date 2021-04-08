Discovery Plus Added to Comcast Xfinity Flex

Comcast and Discovery said that Discovery Plus, the streaming service launched earlier this year, is being integrated into Xfinity Flex, Comcast’s platform for broadband-only customers.

Discovery Plus will also be available to Comcast’s pay-TV customers through its X1 interface in the next few weeks, the companies said.

On its last earnings call, Discovery said it has 11 million streaming subscribers, most using Discovery Plus.

“The launch of Discovery Plus on Xfinity Flex, and very soon on X1, gives our customers access to more of the best entertainment from one of the newest streaming services on the market,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP, video and entertainment, Comcast Cable. “Whether a super fan or new to their content, X1 and Flex make it easy for customers to enjoy all the great programming Discovery Plus has available.”

Comcast has been hustling to make streaming services available to subscribers to keep them from cutting the cord. Most recently, Comcast made Disney Plus available X1, enabling viewers to tune to Disney Plus and watch its shows by talking into their remote controls.

“As the definitive streaming destination for real-life storytelling, discovery+ serves fans with an unparalleled entertainment experience and a truly differentiated offering,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior VP, digital distribution and commercial partnerships at Discovery, Inc. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with our valued partner Comcast to provide their customers with direct and easy access to discovery+ and other applications across their industry-leading entertainment platforms – Xfinity Flex, and soon X1.”

Launching direct-to-consumers services like Discovery Plus, has complicated relations between programmers and distributors, but deals like this with Comcast indicate that there are ways for them to continue to work together.

Comcast customers will have to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which costs $4.99 per months, or $6.99 for a commercial-free version.