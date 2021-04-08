Comcast’s Effectv Launches Sales Development Division

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, has created a new sales development division that will accelerate the company’s move to audience delivery across screens.

(Image credit: Effectv)

The new unit will be led by Dawn Lee Williamson, who had been regional VP at Effectv. She will report to Pooja Midha, chief growth officer at Comcast Advertising.

It will start with a staff of 300 people tasked with developing solutions to help clients reach target consumers and drive measurable results. Most of those people will come from other Effectv divisions, but the company said it will also be bringing in new talent. A full roll out of the division is planned for this summer.

“The media landscape has changed dramatically and at an accelerating pace,” said Midha.

“As consumer media consumption shifts across screens, ad sales needs to evolve. Today, marketers require a partner who understands their business, has deep knowledge of the changing landscape, and the technology, data, and expertise to help them direct their messages to the right media and right audience on whatever screen they are watching. Our new Sales Development team will have a singular focus on enabling this kind of consultative partnership with our clients," Midha said.

Williamson has led Effectv’s Southeast Sales division since 2018. Before joining Effectv she was senior VP, head of U.S. ad sales at Vice Media. Earlier she held posts at BBC World News TV and Turner Broadcasting.

“We are delighted to have such a strong leader in this key role. The creation of the Sales Development function is one of a series of strategic bets we’re accelerating in order to fundamentally transform the way we do business,” said James Rooke, general manager, Effectv. “Our clients are looking for partners they can team up with to solve the needs of their business, and reach their audience in the most efficient and effective way possible. By combining the expertise of ad sales strategy, data insights and integrated marketing into one team of experts, we can provide a higher level of service, creating solutions and strategies to increase the value of every marketing dollar.”