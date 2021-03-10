Comcast Advertising Names Pooja Midha Chief Growth Officer

Comcast’s advertising division named Pooja Midha as chief growth officer, a new post at the company.

Midha, most recently president of ad tech company true[x], will oversee global marketing across Comcast Advertising, Effectv and FreeWheel. Comcast Advertising has been pushing advanced advertising, including addressability, audience based campaigns, multi-screen content and using data to boost effectiveness.

She will report to Comcast Advertising president Marcien Jenckes.

“Pooja has been a great partner and leader in the advanced advertising space for many years,” Jenckes said. “Now that she has joined our team, we are beyond excited that she will channel her exceptional skills and vision to help us drive growth during this time of true transformation.

“Her ability to sort through complexity, synthesize technology and drive marketing innovation is unmatched in the industry and will be invaluable to both our company and our clients.”

Midha was president of true[X] as it was acquired by The Walt Disney Co. when it bought 21st Century Fox, and then as it was sold to Gimbal in 2020.

Before true[X], she held posts at ABC, Viacom and started her career in ad sales at Dow Jones & Co.

“I’m thrilled to join the Comcast family at such an exciting time for the company and the industry. The work that Comcast Advertising is doing across Effectv and FreeWheel to more effectively connect brands with their audiences and drive measurable results is industry-leading and inspiring,” said Midha. “I look forward to helping to propel this work and the company to the next level.”