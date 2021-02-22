FreeWheel Taps Yuling Ma as Chief Technology Officer

FreeWheel, Comcast’s advertising technology company, said it named Yuling Ma as chief technology officer.

Ma, previously senior VP of engineering and general manager overseeing FreeWheel’s Beijing office, succeeds Diane Yu, one of FreeWheel’s co-founders, who joined Better.com last month.

In her new role, Ma will lead development and operation of FreeWheel’s technology platform, network operations and the company’s global engineering team.

She started earlier this month and will be relocating to New York.

“Since joining FreeWheel two years ago, Yuling has impressed us with her leadership and vision for how to best evolve the FreeWheel technology upon which our industry has come to depend. She brings deep experience leading world-class engineering teams and is the transformational leader our industry needs for its next phase of evolution,” said FreeWheel general manager Dave Clark. He added, “At FreeWheel, we are blessed to have a deep leadership bench with our engineering team, allowing us to continue to set the pace of innovation for our industry.”

Ma joined FreeWheel from JD.com, one of China’s largest business-to-consumer e-commerce companies, where she was a division head. Before that, she was a founding partner and general manager for Pegasus. She began her career as a software engineer for Verizon in the U.S.

“I’m honored to be part of the FreeWheel family and excited for what lies ahead,” Ma said. “Moving forward, I’ll be partnering with our teams globally to fuel the expansion of our technology solutions across the ecosystem so that FreeWheel can be the connective tissue between buyers and sellers, transforming how the industry works and where it’s headed.”