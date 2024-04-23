DirecTV Adds Content From Cineverse, Scripps

Cinedigm’s Bob Ross Channel is one of the new channels on DirecTV Stream.

To give its subscribers more content to pick from, DirecTV Stream is making deals to carry streaming channels from Cineverse and additional digital multicast channels from E.W. Scripps.

The new channels are expected to be available to subscribers of DirecTV’s Enttertainment tier or higher on Tuesday afternoon (April 23). The channels can also be accessed by other DirecTV subscribers online or via the DirecTV app.

Cineverse, which focuses on streaming, is putting its The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan, Dove Channel and MeatEater TV on DirecTV.

“We are creating a second-to-none lineup of streaming channels that will allow our customers to choose from a wider variety of genres or explore their most avid interests in greater depth,” Rebecca Nelson, senior VP of content and programming at DirecTV, said. “This new relationship with Cineverse allows us to draw from one of the industry’s most dynamic portfolios to strategically add more channels as our customers begin to discover and embrace these new options.”

DirecTV and Cineverse said they will work together to identify other Cineverse streaming channels that could be added to DirecTV.

“With DirecTV, our channels continue to expand their reach across platforms, increasing our ability to connect with existing fandoms and new audiences for our premium content across every popular genre,” Cineverse executive VP, partnerships Marc Rashba said.

Scripps channels Court TV and Scripps News are also being added to DirecTV Tuesday.

DirecTV has been carrying Scripps’ Bounce and Grit channels since 2022.

Leichtman Research Group estimates that DirecTV reaches 11.3 million subscribers after losing 1.8 million customers in 2023.

DirecTV said it has been adding content and channels recently and said the Cineverse agreement alone makes about 4,000 hours of on-demand shows available to subscribers in genres including action-adventure, anime, animation, comedy, crime, drama, documentary, news, romance, reality, science fiction, horror kids and family, sports, westerns and music.

As regional sports networks have stopped carrying certain teams, DirecTV has been among the carriers picking up games produced by Major League Baseball.

The satellite company also recently added eight more The CW affiliates to its lineup.