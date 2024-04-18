DirecTV Stream To Carry Eight More The CW Affiliates
More local stations in streaming lineup
DirecTV Stream said it added eight more The CW affiliates to its lineup on Thursday.
The stations are in markets including Boston, Cleveland, Phoenix and San Diego. They are being added as part of an agreement reached between The CW and DirecTV last fall.
With the additions, DirecTV Stream is carrying more broadcast stations than ever, the pay TV provider said.
DirecTV already carries The CW stations controlled by network owner Nexstar Media Group. It also carries most of Sinclair’s CW affiliates.
DirecTV has been involved in legal disputes with Nexstar and has stated a policy of not paying retransmission fees to stations that are not affiliated with one of the Big Four networks — ABC, CBS, NBC or Fox.
The stations added by DirecTV Stream are:
- WLVI Boston, owned by Sunbeam Television-owned WHDH.
- WCCB Charlotte, owned by Bahakel Communications.
- WKRC-D2 Cincinnati, owned by Sinclair.
- WUAB Cleveland, owned by Gray Television.
- WCCT Hartford-New Haven, Connecticut, owned by Tegna.
- KAZT Phoenix, owned by KAZT LLC (managed by Nexstar).
- KFMB-D2 San Diego, owned by Tegna.
- KUNS, Seattle-Tacoma, owned by Sinclair.
