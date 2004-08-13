Comic Wins: CBS Gets Last Laugh
The finale of NBC's Last Comic Standing -- in which John Heffron was the, well, last comic standing -- was the night's top-rated program Thursday.
It also was NBC's highest-rated program on a Thursday night since ER's season finale May 13.
The show scored a 4.4 rating/13 share among adults 18-49, with 8.8 million viewers tuning in. Last Comic was the number-one show of the night in all key young adult demos, beating a repeat of CBS' CSI, which overall has been this summer's highest-rated show.
Last Comic returns to NBC's fall lineup on Tuesdays at 8.
In the first half of the 8 p.m. hour, CBS’s Big Brother 5 recorded a 3.8/13 in the 18-49 demo, NBC’s Will & Grace repeat drew a 2.5/8, and The WB’s third installment of Blue Collar TV scored a 2.0/7, trumping the first half of ABC’s Extreme Makeover repeat (1.9/6) and the first half-hour of UPN’s WWE Smackdown (1.3/5), as well as Fox’s movie plug, Alien vs. Predator (1.3/4).
Although it was NBC's highest rated Thursday in the 18-49 demo since the May sweep, CBS' lineup of Big Brother and repeats of CSI and Without A Trace still won the night in the demo with a 3.8/11, solidly beating NBC's second-place 3.0/9.
ABC, with two episodes of Extreme Makeover and Primetime Thursday at 10, was in third with a 2.4/7. WWE Smackdown! on UPN tied with Fox's sneak preview of Alien vs. Predator and repeat of Celebrity Boxing 2 at a 1.6/5. The WB's lineup of Blue Collar TV, followed by succeedingly weaker performances by Reba and the ratings-challenged Studio 7 was in last place at a 1.1/3.
In viewers, CBS won by a long shot with 10.6 million, followed by ABC with 7.0 million, NBC with 6.5 million, UPN with 4.2 million, Fox with 3.5 million and The WB with 2.8 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.