Comic Wins: CBS Gets Last Laugh

The finale of NBC's Last Comic Standing -- in which John Heffron was the, well, last comic standing -- was the night's top-rated program Thursday.

It also was NBC's highest-rated program on a Thursday night since ER's season finale May 13.

The show scored a 4.4 rating/13 share among adults 18-49, with 8.8 million viewers tuning in. Last Comic was the number-one show of the night in all key young adult demos, beating a repeat of CBS' CSI, which overall has been this summer's highest-rated show.

Last Comic returns to NBC's fall lineup on Tuesdays at 8.

In the first half of the 8 p.m. hour, CBS’s Big Brother 5 recorded a 3.8/13 in the 18-49 demo, NBC’s Will & Grace repeat drew a 2.5/8, and The WB’s third installment of Blue Collar TV scored a 2.0/7, trumping the first half of ABC’s Extreme Makeover repeat (1.9/6) and the first half-hour of UPN’s WWE Smackdown (1.3/5), as well as Fox’s movie plug, Alien vs. Predator (1.3/4).

Although it was NBC's highest rated Thursday in the 18-49 demo since the May sweep, CBS' lineup of Big Brother and repeats of CSI and Without A Trace still won the night in the demo with a 3.8/11, solidly beating NBC's second-place 3.0/9.

ABC, with two episodes of Extreme Makeover and Primetime Thursday at 10, was in third with a 2.4/7. WWE Smackdown! on UPN tied with Fox's sneak preview of Alien vs. Predator and repeat of Celebrity Boxing 2 at a 1.6/5. The WB's lineup of Blue Collar TV, followed by succeedingly weaker performances by Reba and the ratings-challenged Studio 7 was in last place at a 1.1/3.

In viewers, CBS won by a long shot with 10.6 million, followed by ABC with 7.0 million, NBC with 6.5 million, UPN with 4.2 million, Fox with 3.5 million and The WB with 2.8 million.