Cinedigm Buys Content Library From Films Around the World

Cinedigm acquired the rights to film including 'The Shanghai Gesture' with gene Tierney, Victor Mature and Phyllis Brooks

Cinedigm continued to snap up the rights to it can stream, acquiring the content library from Films Around the World Inc.

The library includes more than 150 feature films and more than 500 hours of audio programming. The package includes remake rights to more than 150 films.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The Films Around The World library is a perfect complement to the classic film enthusiast found on our recently acquired The Film Detective and Fandor channels,” said Yolanda Macias, chief content officer. “In addition to the advertising-video-on-demand (AVOD) and subscription-video-on-demand revenue, we intend to increase the footprint of this library, reaching even more fans, through our deep digital distribution muscle and numerous transactional digital partners.”

The library includes dramas, thrillers, comedies, westerns, horror exploitation and cult films produced from the 1940s to the 1980s.

Titles include Academy Award nominee The Shanghai Gesture, horror films Strangler of the Swamp, The Flying Serpent and Devil Bat’s Daughter and John Wayne pictures Blue Steel, Down Rider and Texas Terror.

Also in the collection are the Joe Pyne, Norman Vincent Peale and Jean Shepherd radio shows.

Films Around the World was owned by Alex Kogan, who died in 2017. Its customers and clients include Turner Classic Movies, Amazon, Shout Factory and Starz.

"Alex was a treasure trove of film history, not only was he a passionate collector he was also one of the most resourceful and forward-thinking people I knew on my side of the industry,” said Phil Hopkins, president of The Film Detective. “We are thrilled to acquire this important film and media library which includes the original film elements of John Wayne's early films as well as many other important genre films."