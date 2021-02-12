Cinedigm Buys Screambox Horror Streaming Service

Cinedigm Corp. said it acquired Screambox, a streaming service featuring horror content.

Cinedigm expects to be able to boost Screambox’s subscriber levels to above the 1 million mark within three years of the acquisition. Cinedigm already distributes the channels it owns through Roku, Comcast, Dish Network, Sling and other distributors.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Screambox was launched in 2015 and is available across the web, mobile devices, connected TVs and Amazon Prime Channels. It features horror films and series of all types, including supernatural, slasher, zombie psychological, cult and underground material.

“The acquisition of Screambox is another huge streaming opportunity for Cinedigm,” said Chris McGurk, Cinedigm chair. “Having just acquired Fandor , which the Wall Street Journal called ‘the Netflix of independent film,’ we see that same kind of potential for Screambox in the huge, underserved horror category where millions of enthusiasts around the world are looking for a widely-distributed streaming channel with a huge volume of premium horror content. Dan March, Screambox founder, and his team did a fantastic job in laying the groundwork for all that, and we intend to deliver on his vision.”

Screambox COO Larry Baird will oversee Screambox’s transition to being part of Cinedigm.

“Thanks to all of our loyal fans who have supported Screambox over the years,” said Screambox founder Dan March, who will have an advisory role after the deal closes. "All horror fans should be excited because the Cinedigm team is committed to delivering the best horror experience we always envisioned.”

Cinedigm last year launched an ad-supported horror channel with the website Bloody Disgusting. Cinedigm said it will continue to offer Screambox on a subscription basis alongside Bloody Disgusting TV.

In addition, Cinedigm said it plans to create subscription bundles including Screambox and ConTV. Screambox will also be able to stream titles from The Film Detective , which Cinedigm acquired in December. Cinedigm expects to double the content available on Screambox over the next 90 days.

“Despite more than 145,000 horror films listed in The Internet Movie Database, less than 5% of the genre is currently available for fans to enjoy in a subscription environment,” said Erick Opeka, chief strategy officer of Cinedigm. “We plan to immediately expand that opportunity by building on top of the great foundation Screambox provides into a massive, global library of the world’s best classic, contemporary and foreign horror content - that will create a seven-figure subscriber opportunity in success.”