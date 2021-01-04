Cinedigm Launches Streaming Channels on Vizio SmartCast

Cinedigm said it launched two streaming channels on Vizio’s SmartCast platform.

The two channels are ConTV Anime and MyTime Movie Network.

“As one of the leading television brands in the country, Vizio has played an important role in bringing our channels directly into living rooms across America,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s general manager of Digital Networks. “The future of video is streaming and Vizio helps us effectively reach a growing audience of consumers who are seeking high-quality entertainment. We are excited to bring two of our newest channels to Vizio’s growing base of SmartCast viewers.”

MyTime Movie Network focuses on content catering to women of all ages with hundreds of made-for-TV films.

ConTV Anime offers anime series and movies, including cyberpunk, supernatural and fantasy content.

Vizio’s SmartCast is built into Vizio smart TVs and offers an array of free content 24 hours a day from the SmartCast home screen.