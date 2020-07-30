Cinedigm Hatching Streamer With Bloody Disgusting

Cinedigm said it is teaming with Bloody Disgusting to launch a new horror streaming network that will premiere in time for Halloween.

The new service, to be named Bloody Disgusting, will have a free-ad supported linear TV channels and have ad supported video-on-demand platforms on connected TV, digital set-top boxes, streaming devices and web-based services.

“We are excited to bring our slate of original programming and network of podcasts to new audiences through this partnership. Cinedigm is the perfect partner to help bring this network to market,” said Tom Owen, president of Bloody Disgusting.

Cinedigm aims to get the channel carried by some of the distributors it already works with, including Vizio, Samsung, Xumo and Tubi.

“For nearly twenty years, Bloody Disgusting has been a leading tastemaker and the top media destination for the massive global horror fanbase,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Our goal is to partner with the market leader when we launch new channels, and in the horror genre, there is no better partner than Bloody Disgusting. We are excited to scare the hell out of the world together.”

Chicago-based Bloody Horror has been a destination for horror fans with an audience of more than 20 million users.

The Bloody Disgusting channel will celebrate all things horror alongside feature presentations of their original films. New programming from Jon Grilz’ Creepy, Bloody Disgusting’s Boo Crew, SCP Archives,Horror Queers and This Week in Horror will also debut on the network this October with special trick-or-treat events planned for Halloween. Cinedigm will also provide content from its catalog which includes hundreds of popular horror titles like The Collector, Psycho, White Zombie and Tales from the Cryptto foreign favorites such as Destroy All Monsters, World of Kanako and Tenebrae.