Cinedigm Gets Channels on TCL Streaming Service

The Bob Ross Channel is one of the Cinedigm networks on TCL's new upcoming service

Cinedigm said it has made a deal that will put all of its channels on the linear streaming service being launched in the U.S. by TV set maker TCL.

The service is scheduled to launch on Feb. 10.

“It is strategically important for us to partner with all major television manufacturers as we pave the way for our channels to be as widely available as possible," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s general manager of digital networks. “As one of the largest manufacturers of televisions in the US by market share, we are pleased to be part of TCL’s new streaming service which will bring our channels to a whole new base of television viewers.”

The Cinedigm channels being launched on the TCL service are Bambu, Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, ConTV, ConTV Anime, Docurama, Dove Channel, MyTime Movie Network, So. . . Real, and Whistle TV.

TCL was introduced in North America in 2014 and is now the second largest TV brand in the U.S.