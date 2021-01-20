Vizio SmartCast Launches Cinedigm’s Bob Ross Channel

The Bob Ross Channel is available on Vizio SmartCast

Vizio’s SmartCast launched Cinedigm’s Bob Ross Channel on Vizio smart TV sets.

The channel is free and ad supported. It features the entire catalog of 380 episodes of Bob Ross’ television series The Joy of Painting. Viewers can also use Bob Ross paintings as screen savers.

The channel is available as an app that runs on Cinedigm's Matchpoint Blueprint platform.

"Due to the continued success of The Bob Ross Channel, we remain focused on extending its reach and meeting the strong consumer demand for his iconic television series," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s general manager of digital networks. “Vizio reaches millions of American homes, offering us a valuable opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our Matchpoint Blueprint applications, including The Bob Ross Channel app, across a long list of Vizio’s SmartCast television models.”

Ross died in 1995 but viewers continue to watch. The Joy of Painting generated nearly one million hours of viewing on Hulu and a special on YouTube attracted more than 2.5 million viewers.

SmartCast comes with every Vizio smart TV and offers an array of entertainment offerings.