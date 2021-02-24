Cinedigm Adds Content to Refresh Streaming Channels

Cinedigm picked up the unscripted series 'A Toy Story Near You' from The Nacelle Co.

Cinedigm said it added 300 hours of content to its library in order to keep its assortment of streaming networks fresh.

The additional programming includes more than 65 films, 17 series and 44 specials acquired from companies including The Nacelle Company, Vision Films, Glass House Distribution, Magnolia and Shoreline. The content is focused on the anime, horror action, family and documentary categories.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We remain committed to sourcing exceptional deep dive content for our under-served enthusiast viewers,” stated Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s chief content officer. “We appreciate the independent filmmaking community in trusting us with their films and series to distribute widely to awaiting fans.”

Documentaries acquired include Beatles: How The Beatles Changed The World, Bowie: The Man Who Changed The World, Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man and Hamilton: One Shot To Broadway. Kids & Family titles include: A Gift Horse, Camp Cool Kids, and I Think My Babysitter is an Alien.