Charter Promotes Meg Hall To Senior VP, Corporate Software

Charter Communications said it promoted Meg Hall to senior VP, corporate software.

Hall had been group VP, mobile and enterprise. In her new role, she will lead the systems and teams that power ordering, provisioning, telemetry, mobile, corporate and desktop systems.

Hall reports to Jake Perlman, executive VP, software development and IT.

“Meg’s leadership and contributions to key programs have significantly benefited employees and brought new product features and capabilities to customers,” said Perlman. “In this expanded role, she will lead the corporate software team to develop and drive consistent end-to-end system quality for Charter.”

Hall joined Charter in 2016 as VP, portfolio and project management. She had previously worked at CenturyLink for more than 15 years as senior director in the IT department.