Charter Promotes Meg Hall To Senior VP, Corporate Software
Exec joined Charter in 2016
Charter Communications said it promoted Meg Hall to senior VP, corporate software.
Hall had been group VP, mobile and enterprise. In her new role, she will lead the systems and teams that power ordering, provisioning, telemetry, mobile, corporate and desktop systems.
Hall reports to Jake Perlman, executive VP, software development and IT.
“Meg’s leadership and contributions to key programs have significantly benefited employees and brought new product features and capabilities to customers,” said Perlman. “In this expanded role, she will lead the corporate software team to develop and drive consistent end-to-end system quality for Charter.”
Hall joined Charter in 2016 as VP, portfolio and project management. She had previously worked at CenturyLink for more than 15 years as senior director in the IT department.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.