Chappelle Reaps More DVDends For Viacom

The early returns are in and comedian Dave Chappelle continues to display the biggest back end in the business.

Chappelle’s Show: Season 2 Uncensored, released last Tuesday on DVD, broke first -day and seven-day sales records for TV shows on DVD, selling nearly 500,000 units the day it was released and more than 1.2 million units the first seven days. That makes it the fastest-selling "TV on DVD" title in history, according to the network.

The DVD’s release, postponed from February, was supposed to coincide with last night’s scheduled premiere date for the series’ third season. But the new episodes were postponed indefinitely by Comedy when Chappelle fled to a “spiritual retreat” in South Africa earlier in the month.

The series’ first-season DVD is the best-selling domestic TV on DVD title, having sold nearly 3 million copies since it was released Feb. 24, 2004, according to Videoscan.

Season two’s three-disc boxed set, released via Comedy Central Home Entertainment and distributed by Paramount Home Entertainment, contains 13 episodes and more than two hours of extra materials including audio commentary from Chappelle and series co-creator/executive producer Neal Brennan, extra stand-up and deleted scenes and bloopers.

In the past, viacom has singled out Chappelle's DVD sales as a big boost to its back-end bottom line.

