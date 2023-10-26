CBS Scores Huge Ratings With Sunday NFL Telecasts: The Week in Sports Ratings

The NFL continued to be a ratings juggernaut for networks carrying live games last week, with CBS the latest to enjoy a huge audience for its football telecasts.

CBS's October 22 late-afternoon NFL game window — mostly featuring the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs game — averaged 24.38 million viewers to lead all live sports events during the week of October 16-22, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch. The audience was CBS’s biggest for an NFL football regular season game in more than a decade, according to the publication. The network’s early Sunday NFL window was the third most-watched live sports event with 15.68 million viewers.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast featuring the Miami Dolphins-Philadelphia Eagles finished second with 20.61 million viewers.

On the college football field, Fox’s October 21 Ohio State-Penn State game drew nearly 10 million viewers, making it the seventh most-watched regular season college football game in the network’s history and the third most-watched game of the college football season, according to Fox Sports.

Major League Baseball’s Championship Series coverage on TBS, Fox, truTV and FS1 finished among the top five most-watched non-football telecasts last week. TBS’s October 17 Game 2 telecast of the Arizona Diamondbacks-Philadelphia Phillies NLCS series was the most-watched game of the week with 5.12 million viewers.

Other notable performances included ESPN’s October 18 telecast of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. The game between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty drew 889,000 viewers in becoming the most-watched WNBA Finals Game 4 on record. Overall, the WNBA Finals averaged 728,000 viewers, up 36% from last year and the most-watched Finals in 20 years, according to ESPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top-Rated Live Sports Events, Oct. 16-22 Date Event Network Viewership October 22 NFL on CBS (Late Window) CBS 24.37 million October 22 NBC Sunday Night Football NBC 20.61 million October 22 CBS NFL Football (early window) CBS 15.68 million October 22 NFL on Fox (early window) Fox 14.53 million October 16 Monday Night Football ABC/ESPN 10.72 million