CBS Scores Huge Ratings With Sunday NFL Telecasts: The Week in Sports Ratings
MLB’s League Championship Series dominates non-NFL telecasts
The NFL continued to be a ratings juggernaut for networks carrying live games last week, with CBS the latest to enjoy a huge audience for its football telecasts.
CBS's October 22 late-afternoon NFL game window — mostly featuring the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs game — averaged 24.38 million viewers to lead all live sports events during the week of October 16-22, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch. The audience was CBS’s biggest for an NFL football regular season game in more than a decade, according to the publication. The network’s early Sunday NFL window was the third most-watched live sports event with 15.68 million viewers.
NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast featuring the Miami Dolphins-Philadelphia Eagles finished second with 20.61 million viewers.
On the college football field, Fox’s October 21 Ohio State-Penn State game drew nearly 10 million viewers, making it the seventh most-watched regular season college football game in the network’s history and the third most-watched game of the college football season, according to Fox Sports.
Major League Baseball’s Championship Series coverage on TBS, Fox, truTV and FS1 finished among the top five most-watched non-football telecasts last week. TBS’s October 17 Game 2 telecast of the Arizona Diamondbacks-Philadelphia Phillies NLCS series was the most-watched game of the week with 5.12 million viewers.
Other notable performances included ESPN’s October 18 telecast of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. The game between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty drew 889,000 viewers in becoming the most-watched WNBA Finals Game 4 on record. Overall, the WNBA Finals averaged 728,000 viewers, up 36% from last year and the most-watched Finals in 20 years, according to ESPN.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|October 22
|NFL on CBS (Late Window)
|CBS
|24.37 million
|October 22
|NBC Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|20.61 million
|October 22
|CBS NFL Football (early window)
|CBS
|15.68 million
|October 22
|NFL on Fox (early window)
|Fox
|14.53 million
|October 16
|Monday Night Football
|ABC/ESPN
|10.72 million
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|October 17
|MLB NLCS: Diamondbacks-Phillies (Game 2)
|TBS
|5.12 million
|October 22
|MLB ALCS: Rangers-Astros (Game 6)
|FS1
|4.76 million
|October 18
|MLB ALCS: Astros-Rangers (Game 3)
|FS1
|4.64 million
|October 21
|MLB NLCS: Phillies-Diamondbacks (Game 5)
|TBS
|4.61 million
|October 20
|MLB ALCS: Astros-Rangers (Game 5)
|FS1
|4.22 million
