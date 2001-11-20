Cablevision sets rate hikes
Metro New York customers of Cablevision Systems will see their basic rates
rise 4.9% and 7% early next year.
The company blamed rising programming and operating cost
plus system upgrades for the increase.
The number is 2-3 times the 2.6% rate of inflation for the past year.
The average subscriber's bill, including pay cable
services like HBO will increase 5.5%.
The increases will hit subscribers' bill in the January or February billing cycle, varying from town to town.
Cablevision owns systems serving three million subscribers the New York market. - John M. Higgins
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.