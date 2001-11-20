Cablevision sets rate hikes

Metro New York customers of Cablevision Systems will see their basic rates

rise 4.9% and 7% early next year.

The company blamed rising programming and operating cost

plus system upgrades for the increase.

The number is 2-3 times the 2.6% rate of inflation for the past year.

The average subscriber's bill, including pay cable

services like HBO will increase 5.5%.

The increases will hit subscribers' bill in the January or February billing cycle, varying from town to town.

Cablevision owns systems serving three million subscribers the New York market. - John M. Higgins