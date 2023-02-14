Cable Center to Honor David Van Valkenburg With Bresnan Award

The Cable Center named David R. Van Valkenburg to receive this year's Bresnan Ethics in Business Award, to be presented at the Cable Hall of Fame celebration on April 27 in New York City.

Van Valkenburg, who is already in the Cable Hall of Fame, was president of Cox Cable Communications, Paragon Communications and MultiVision Cable Television Corporation during the 1980s and early 1990s, where he brought his focus upon excellent and reliable video service through well-trained employees, The Cable Center said. Van Valkenburg's connections with cable go back to the early 1970s, when he managed the construction and development of new cable systems at American Television and Communications Corporation and United Cable Television Corporation. His final executive management role was as CEO/COO of Telewest PLC in the United Kingdom, where he led the integration of all service functions among video, data, and voice products and created competitively priced, customer-friendly bundles of these products, according to The Cable Center.

“I am humbled and thrilled to accept this year’s Bresnan Award,” Van Valkenburg said in a statement. “Bill Bresnan was a great friend and colleague throughout my years in the industry. His passion and commitment to doing what is right in today’s business world remains unrivaled, and I am honored to be named this year’s award recipient.”

William J. Bresnan was the founder and chairman of Bresnan Communications and longtime board chairman of The Cable Center.

“David’s dedication to our industry and philanthropy embodies the true spirit of the Bresnan Award,” Michael Willner, chairman and CEO of Penthera Partners and chairman of The Cable Center’s Board of Directors, said in a statement. “He has worked tirelessly on numerous boards, including showing great leadership on our board, and his commitment to public service is unrivaled. We are delighted to honor him with the 2023 Bresnan Ethics in Business Award.”

“David’s strong leadership and guidance, both on our board and throughout his years in the cable industry are exemplary,” The Cable Center CEO Diane Christman said. The Cable Hall of Fame ceremony will be held the evening of April 27 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.