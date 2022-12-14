The Cable Center Names 2023 Cable Hall Of Fame Class

The Cable Center has named six industry leaders to be honored during its 2023 Cable Hall of Fame ceremony in April.

The honorees, who were selected for their groundbreaking innovation and entrepreneurship in the connectivity, content, and media industry, include:

--Tom Adams – Former Executive Vice President, Field Operations, Charter Communications, Inc.

--Italia Commisso Weinand – Executive Vice President, Programming and Human Resources, Mediacom Communications Corporation

--Doug Holloway – President, Homewood Media

--Julie Laulis – Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cable One, Inc.

--Wonya Lucas – President and Chief Executive Officer, Hallmark Media

--Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO

Since 1998, 153 luminaries have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame. The 26th annual Cable Hall of Fame ceremonies will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 27.

"The members of our 2023 Cable Hall of Fame class reflect all cornerstones of our industry and are true trailblazers in their field,” Michael Willner, president and CEO of Penthera Partners and chairman of The Cable Center’s Board of Directors said in a statement. "I am looking forward to gathering with our industry friends again this April to welcome them to the Cable Hall of Fame."

Added Cable Center President and CEO Diane Christman: "This year’s Cable Hall of Fame inductees are some of the ‘best of the best,’ and we are thrilled to honor them at our celebration at the Ziegfeld Ballroom this April.".■