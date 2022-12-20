Brightline Brings Interactive Ad Breaks to Vizio's WatchFree Plus

Vizio is adding interactive commercial breaks to channels on its WatchFree Plus free streaming platform by working with dynamic advertising company Brightline.

Ad breaks on Vizio can include trivia questions to engage viewers, provide users with an opportunity to click to find out more about products, scroll through available colors for a car they are considering buying, or shop via an interactive catalog.

For Brightline, the deal marks the first time its OTT Accelerator offering has been integrated into a smart TV platform. The technology powers interactive advertising on streaming platforms including Hulu, Peacock and Discovery Plus.

“FAST viewing is going to play an integral role in the future of the TV ecosystem, and this integration is going to optimize the experience for brands and millions of consumers that start their journey with Vizio,” said Travis Hockersmith, group VP, Platform Plus at Vizio. “This partnership brings engagement and interactivity to the biggest screen in the house on WatchFree Plus.”

So far this year, BrightLine has run more than 350 campaigns for 80 of the top 100 U.S. advertisers, including BMW and American Express.

More than $100 million in media will be spent running BrightLine’s Accelerator ad formats in 2022, as brands look beyond the standard, 30-second spot. Over 20% of homes exposed to Accelerator ads in a given month respond and engage, while time and again driving greater lifts in brand metrics than a spot alone.

“Partnering with Vizio represents the next phase of expansion for BrightLine’s Accelerator Ads, as FAST Channel viewing from smart TV manufacturers has burst onto the scene and seen unprecedented adoption,” said Mike Bologna, chief accelerator at BrightLine. “Vizio has been a pioneer from day one with their unique targeting capabilities, which make a powerful combination now with engaging ad formats that deliver and measure attention.” ■