BrightLine Launches Expanded Suite of CTV Advanced Advertising Products

With connected TV undergoing explosive growth, advanced advertising company BrightLine said it launched its new suite of products and capabilities under an OTT Accelerator banner.

The suite has four pillars and includes re-engineered interactive ad units, programmatic buying, measurement capabilities to help plan campaigns and verification to prevent fraud and assure clients that their ads are being shown to the right people.

“We’re going full throttle with the CTV business,” Michael Bologna, the advanced advertising veteran who joined BrightLine as chief accelerator earlier this year, told Broadcasting+Cable. “We’ve not only seen an uptick in CTV ad dollars but the quality of brands and the amount that they’re spending with us now has increased, which has forced us to up our game.”

Bologna said Brightline works with 72 of the top 100 advertisers, including American Express, BMW, Coca-Cola, Estee Lauder, General Motors, Home Depot and Molson Coors. It also works with most of the top media companies.

The new OTT Accelerator starts with ad units that have been re-engineered. The units can be addressable, interactive, personalized and shoppable.

As part of the new OTT Accelerator, the ad units can be bought programmatically. “It’s all about adapting interactive and advanced ad units in the CTV space to the way the agencies and the industry might want to execute and increasingly that’s programmatic,” Bologna said.

The third pillar is an intelligence engine that gets measurement data from software development kits (SDKs) that Brightline embeds in all of the apps and many of the devices on which its ads run. The intelligence engine ensures that advertisers can calculate their CTV campaign’s reach and frequency, some that’s crucial but has been elusive till now.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a first for the industry in terms of a holistic CTV advertising planning tool,” Bologna said.

Finally, the SDKs also enable Brightline to assure clients that their ads are being seen by real people and the right people.

This is crucial after GroupM and iSpot.TV released a study that found that advertisers are wasting $1 billion a year because some ads are being counted despite being delivered when the television is turned off.

“The truth is when you advertise with one of our accelerator ad units, there is no fraud. IT’s 100% verified," Bologna said. ■