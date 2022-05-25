Warner Bros. Discovery Working With BrightLine On Advanced Ad Products

Warner Bros. Discovery said it is working with BrightLine to provide two advanced advertising products — Click-to-Contact and Viewer’s Choice.

The products are being sold in the upfront and will be available on Discovery Plus in the fourth quarter.

“By offering more advanced advertising options to our partners, including these two new products with BrightLine, we are able to drive brand awareness by offering choices to ad-receptive, engaged consumers,” Warner Bros. Discovery executive VP of digital ad sales and advanced advertising Jim Keller said. “Click-to-Contact and Viewer’s Choice are excellent additions to our bold suite of solutions on Discovery Plus that drive results for clients.”

Click-to-Contact enables a consumer to click on an ad and instantly receive an email from Discovery Plus on behalf of the advertiser. The email includes product details and instructions on how to make purchases.

Viewer’s Choice is a choose-your-own-adventure type of ad. At the beginning of the commercial, the consumer can pick from a set of ads they want to see or products they want to know more about. The goal is to drive brand awareness and relevance.

“Discovery’s launch signifies another leap forward for ad personalization and shopability on TV. Audiences expect and want personalized experiences and instant gratification, which applies as much to ads as it does content, so this represents another win for the viewer experience,” BrightLine president Rob Aksman said. ■