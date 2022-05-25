Warner Bros. Discovery Working With BrightLine On Advanced Ad Products
By Jon Lafayette published
Click-to-contact, Viewer’s Choice available to buyers on Discovery Plus in Q4
Warner Bros. Discovery said it is working with BrightLine to provide two advanced advertising products — Click-to-Contact and Viewer’s Choice.
The products are being sold in the upfront and will be available on Discovery Plus in the fourth quarter.
“By offering more advanced advertising options to our partners, including these two new products with BrightLine, we are able to drive brand awareness by offering choices to ad-receptive, engaged consumers,” Warner Bros. Discovery executive VP of digital ad sales and advanced advertising Jim Keller said. “Click-to-Contact and Viewer’s Choice are excellent additions to our bold suite of solutions on Discovery Plus that drive results for clients.”
Click-to-Contact enables a consumer to click on an ad and instantly receive an email from Discovery Plus on behalf of the advertiser. The email includes product details and instructions on how to make purchases.
Viewer’s Choice is a choose-your-own-adventure type of ad. At the beginning of the commercial, the consumer can pick from a set of ads they want to see or products they want to know more about. The goal is to drive brand awareness and relevance.
“Discovery’s launch signifies another leap forward for ad personalization and shopability on TV. Audiences expect and want personalized experiences and instant gratification, which applies as much to ads as it does content, so this represents another win for the viewer experience,” BrightLine president Rob Aksman said. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.