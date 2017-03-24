Andrew Fitzgerald Joins Hearst TV as Digital Content Chief

Andrew Fitzgerald is joining Hearst Television as chief digital content officer, a new position.

Fitzgerald, who previously was director of curation at Twitter, will work with the digital teams at the Hearst Television Stations to produce and distribution content.

“We are very excited to have someone of Andrew’s accomplished digital media background to lead the expansion of Hearst Television’s digital content,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. “Andrew is a digital native executive and he will be an exceptional addition to Hearst Television’s extraordinary team.”

“Digital publishers recognize that their content must be widely available on social platforms to have the broadest reach,” said Roger Keating, chief strategy and business officer for Hearst Television. “Andrew understands how to work with these platforms, where more and more consumers are venturing for their news and information. Andrew is an ideal addition to our team to help ensure the excellent journalism produced by Hearst Television connects with the widest audience possible on all platforms and screens.”

Fitzgerald was at Twitter for five years. He oversaw the global curation teams responsible for Moments. He also served as interim head of news partnerships.

Before that, he worked for Al Jazeera English and Current TV.