‘America’s Most Wanted’ Brings John Walsh Back as Host

America’s Most Wanted returns to Fox starting Monday, January 22, and John Walsh will be back in the host role. His son Callahan Walsh joins him as co-host.

Each week, the hosts analyze some of the nation’s most pressing crime cases, ranging from murders and deadly drug rings to teenage overdoses. They also consult with a team of law enforcement experts.

Callahan is a child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which his father co-founded.

“John Walsh is a singular voice in a lifelong crusade to bring justice to victims and their families,” Fox Entertainment president of unscripted programming Allison Wallach said. “It’s an honor to have America’s Most Wanted and John, along with Callahan, return to his original home at Fox, to continue this important work by empowering viewers to help capture some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.”

John Walsh launched the show on Fox in 1988 after his son Adam was abducted, and later found dead. It ran on Fox until 2011, and shifted to Lifetime after it was canceled. AMW was cancelled by Lifetime in 2013.

The show came back to Fox in 2021, with Elizabeth Vargas the host. Vargas now hosts a show on NewsNation.

America’s Most Wanted has helped capture close to 1,200 criminals, according to Fox.

“It’s an incredible time for America’s Most Wanted to return to Fox, especially in partnership with my son Callahan, to continue my lifetime’s work,” said John Walsh. “I’m in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones, and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve even more crimes.”

The show is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. John Ferracane is executive producer, along with Walsh, and is the showrunner.

“After nearly a decade, it’s thrilling to be back on the case with John Walsh on this new season of America’s Most Wanted,” said Ferracane. “John is a legend who literally invented the true-crime TV genre, and he’s done so much good for so many victims and families since this iconic show’s first episode 35 years ago. His passion for justice and law enforcement is second to none.”