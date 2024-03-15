AMC To Air ‘Snowpiercer’ Final Season

AMC will air the fourth and final season of post-apocalyptic drama Snowpiercer months after TNT canceled the series.

AMC Networks acquired the rights to all four seasons of the series, the first three of which aired on TNT from 2020-2022 before the network canceled the series this past January. AMC and AMC Plus will run the first three seasons of the series later this year, with season four debuting sometime in 2025, said network officials.

The series, based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette as well as a 2013 film of the same name, follows the exploits of human survivors on a perpetually moving train seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard and Alison Wright.

The Tomorrow Studios-produced series is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Beck Clements, Alissa Bachner, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, Scott Derrickson, Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

“Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC Plus,” AMC Networks and AMC Studios executive VP of original programming Ben Davis said in a statement. “We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025.”