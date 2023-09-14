AMC Names Georgia Juvelis Chief Communication Officer

AMC Networks said it named Georgia Juvelis chief communications officer, a new position at the company.

Juvelis had been executive VP and chief communications officer.

In her new role, she will add oversight of publicity, talent relations and awards to her portfolio, which already included corporate communications, internal communications, corporate marketing and government affairs.

“Georgia has proved to be a talented communicator and strategist throughout her tenure and a trusted adviser to me during a period of dynamic change and reinvention happening here at AMC Networks and across our industry,” AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan said. “I’m pleased to see her step into this new role, bringing her leadership strengths and deep knowledge of our business to oversee a communications team that is helping frame our collective efforts and drive our business.”

Juvelis joined AMC in 2008 as VP, corporate communications.

She previously held posts at Gemstar-TV Guide and Discovery Communications.