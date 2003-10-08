Activists Slate Media-Reform Conference
Washington types, consumer groups, civil-rights groups and labor groups will sponsor a conference on media reform in the wake of the industry consolidation and the Federal Communications Commission's relaxed ownership rules.
The event is planned Nov. 7-9 at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
PBS pundit Bill Moyers will be keynote speaker. Scheduled participants include PBS chief Pat Mitchell; FCC commissioners Michael Copps and Jonathan Adelstein; Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.); Reps. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Maurice Hinchey (D-N.Y.) and Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.); the Consumers Union's Gene Kimmelman; and AFL-CIO president John Sweeney.
Musicians Tom Morello, Billy Bragg, Steve Earl, Lester Chambers and others will perform.
