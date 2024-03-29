Oscar- and Emmy-Award Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dies at 87

Award-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, has died at the age of 87.

Gossett appeared in more than 110 television shows and 68 films over a seven decade Hollywood career. He won a 1977 Emmy Award for his role in ABC's groundbreaking TV miniseries Roots.

Other television shows Gossett appeared in include The Mod Squad, The Partridge Family, The Cosby Show, The Jeffersons, The Josephine Baker Story, Touched By An Angel and The Book of Negroes. In 2020, Gossett’s appearance in HBO’s drama series Watchmen earned him the last of his eight Emmy nominations.

On the big screen, Gossett in 1983 received an Oscar for his role as a no-nonsense Marine drill sergeant in An Officer and a Gentleman, which starred Richard Gere. Most recently Gossett appeared in the 2023 film The Color Purple.

Celebrities such as Colman Domingo, Stephanie Mills and Sheryl Lee Ralph took to social media in tribute to Gossett. Actor James Woods, who starred with Gossett in the 1992 film Diggstown, called Gossett “a true gentleman.”

I loved Lou. We did The Choirboys in an ensemble, and then later starred together in Diggstown. That experience cemented a lifelong friendship. I had always admired his fabulous talent, but grew to admire his modest demeanor more. A true gentleman. #RIP

Was able to capture my "dad" the legendary Louis Gossett Jr. He was open and generous. Kind beyond measure. Regal. We owe so much to him. ✨✨✨

May you rest in paradise, sir. Lou Gossett, Jr., an incredible, incredible human being and actor. You will, without a doubt be missed… 💔🕊️🤍

I woke up to the sad news of Lou Gossett Jr.s passing. From Roots to An Officer and a Gentleman to the Color Purple and now beyond, Lou was always an amazing artist and giving human being to me.

One of the best to ever do it! Thank you, Lou… for everything!💜🙏🏾💜